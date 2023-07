Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), received on Tuesday the Head of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Abdoulaye Bathily, at LNA’s General Command headquarters in Benghazi.

According to a brief statement by LNA, the two discussed “political developments in the Libyan arena, stressing the need to push for holding presidential and parliamentary elections.”