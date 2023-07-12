Libya and Netherlands discuss security cooperation – preparing to sign MoU

Libya’s Tripoli-based Interior Ministry reported that its Director of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Noureddine Abu Jarida, discussed with the Security Attaché at the Dutch Embassy in Libya ways of security cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting touched on the possibility of cooperation and training between Libya and the Netherlands in the fields of combating irregular migration, organized crime, terrorism and drug trafficking.

Abu Jarida called on the Dutch side to support the Libyan efforts in the field of combating irregular migration and to mobilize the necessary support for that in the corridors of the European Union.

The two parties stressed the necessity of adopting a mechanism for exchanging information and benefiting from modern technologies adopted by the Dutch government in the field of border security, in preparation for signing a memorandum of understanding that consolidates cooperation between the two countries in the security field.

The meeting was attended by the Acting Chargé d’Affairs of the Dutch Embassy, the head of the International Cooperation Division of the Arab and International Criminal Police Bureau, several members of the International Cooperation Department of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Agency, in addition to representatives of the European Affairs and Cooperation Departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.