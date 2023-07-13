Al-Mishri holds Dbeibeh responsible for travel ban against HCS members

Khaled Al-Mishri, chairman of the High Council of State, has accused Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of direct responsibility over the travel ban against members of his council.

Five members of the High Council of State have been reportedly banned from traveling at Mitiga Airport today. Their passports were reportedly confiscated by forces of the Internal Security Service, led by Lutfi Al Harari, a close associate of Dbeibeh.

In a recorded statement released via the High Council of State’s Facebook page, Al-Mishri said he’s holding the premier responsible for the safety of his council’s members.

He said the five members were stopped at the airport while on there to board a flight to Turkey for a work mission. Al-Mishri also sent a letter to the Attorney-General, urging to open an investigation into the incident.