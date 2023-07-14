Friday , 14 July 2023
Home / Normal / Jeune Afrique publishes article on Haftar’s ‘ambitious son’ and likely successor

Jeune Afrique publishes article on Haftar’s ‘ambitious son’ and likely successor

14/07/2023 Libya Analysis Opinion and Analysis

On 6 July, French magazine Jeune Afrique published an article by Armand Duchêne, describing Saddam Haftar as ‘the ambitious son’ of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar.

In his article, Duchêne claims that Saddam, Haftar’s youngest and ‘favorite’ son, will likely run for president, as the 80-year-old warlord prepares him for succession. He argues that Saddam’s influence is based on his powerful Tariq bin Ziyad brigade, as well as his involvement in human trafficking and the smuggling of fuel, gold, and drugs, which he uses as leverage to profit from European funds. Duchêne also points to Saddam’s diplomatic efforts, noting his contribution to bringing his father closer to his rival in Tripoli and even proposing normalization with Israel in exchange for military support.

Read the full article here.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Libya Analysis

Political TransitionSecurity Forces
Army
All

Check Also

What to expect in Libya after Turkey and Egypt’s diplomatic thaw

Libya’s more than a decade-long political deadlock has been a major hindrance to stability in …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved