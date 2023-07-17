Greece calls for resumption of Operation Sophia

Monday , 17 July 2023
17/07/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis has called on the European Union to resume Operation Sophia, which aims to halt migrants before leaving Libya, a common departure point for asylum seekers coming to Europe.

In an interview with Politico, the Greek minister pointed out that the solution to the illegal immigration file is to break up migrant smuggling routes, a process that has been officially suspended since 2020.

Greece has submitted a proposal to the European Parliament aimed mainly at blocking boats from leaving in the first place, breaking up smuggling routes through the Mediterranean in the process.

