Presidential Council, Red Cross discuss issue of missing persons in Libya

Vice Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council of Libya, Abdullah Al-Lafi, met yesterday with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), John Nicolas, on the occasion of the end of his mandate.

According to a statement by the council, Al-Lafi stressed during the meeting the continued cooperation of the council with the ICRC regarding the issue of missing and detained persons.

Al-Lafi stressed in the meeting that the issue of missing and detained persons is one of the pillars of the national reconciliation project launched by the Presidential Council.

In turn, Nicolas praised the council’s “cooperation with the Committee during its work in Libya in recent years”.