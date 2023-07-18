Tuesday , 18 July 2023
Aguila Saleh cancels three decisions recently passed by HoR

18/07/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Aguila Saleh, has sent a letter to the HoR committees, during which he annulled three different decisions issued in a session held on June 26, attributing the reason to the objection of a large number of MPs.

The annulled decisions are the decision to select the president and members of the Constitutional Court, the decision to dismiss the head of the Administrative Oversight Authority, and the decision of the National Planning Council, assigning two replacements.

