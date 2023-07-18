Interior Ministry establishes security stations near border points with Tunisia

Wednesday , 19 July 2023
18/07/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Al-Assa border security sector of the Border Guard Service has conducted desert security patrols to prevent illegal immigrants coming from Tunisia from entering Libyan territory, the Ministry of Interior announced.

This comes within the Ministry’s plan to secure and protect the Libyan-Tunisian border, and in implementation of the instructions of the head of the border guards.

The ministry also confirmed that it had established security stations near the border points from Ras Ajdir to Wazen to prevent any security breaches.

