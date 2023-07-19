HCS member: France is exploiting 5+5 JMC to regain leverage in Libya

The member of the High Council of State (HCS), Ibrahim Sahad, said that France was trying to restore its influence in Libya by exploiting the Joint Military Committee (5+5).

Sahad, a senior leader of the National Front political party, told “Arabi 21” website that the meetings of the 5+5 JMC in France were an introduction to an international security conference in Paris to be attended by international powers in order to solve the Libyan crisis.

“Restoring French influence in the Libyan file with the same previous strength is difficult now because of the presence of many competitors such as Turkey and the Russian Wagner Group, but with the help of some Libyan parties such as Haftar’s forces, Paris could restore its leverage, especially since Paris aimed to strengthen its conditions in Africa in general by exploiting the Libyan territory as a starting point,” Sahad said.

A number of Libyan military leaders discussed, during two-day meetings in the French capital, Paris, the formation of joint units to achieve several security goals, according to a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.