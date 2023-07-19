Libyan authorities hand IOM over 80 migrants found near Libyan border

The Libyan border guards have handed over 81 migrants, including women and children, to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The migrants will be transferred by the IOM team to Tripoli in preparation for their voluntary return to their countries, a statement by the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The immigrants were assembled at a security checkpoint in Al-Assa town, about 15 kilometers from the Libyan-Tunisian border, after they were left in the desert by the Tunisian authorities.

Last Sunday, an officer from the Border Guard told AFP they had rescued a group of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries who were left in an uninhabited area near Libya’s border without food or shelter.