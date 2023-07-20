Amnesty calls for release of professor detained by Haftar- backed authorities in Benghazi

Amnesty International has officially documented the kidnapping of Professor Belkacem Eljard by the so-called Internal Security Agency operating under the Haftar-backed authorities in Benghazi.

“Activist Belkacem Eljard was kidnapped by armed men affiliated with the Internal Security Agency from his home in Benghazi on 27 June,” the organization tweeted on Tuesday.

It called on the “Libyan Arab Armed Forces”, (Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled army) to reveal his fate and ensure his safety.

The organization noted that Eljard was arrested for his criticisms on social media. “Amnesty International has previously documented how the Internal Security Agency has subjected critics of the LAF to arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture.”

It may be worth noting that Eljard is a professor of geography at the University of Benghazi and also lectures students at the university’s branches in Al-Murra, Derna, Ajdabiya, and Al-Abyar.