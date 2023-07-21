Friday , 21 July 2023
The War on Freedoms in Libya

21/07/2023 Arab Reform InitiativeAsma Khalifa Opinion and Analysis

Over the past year, there has been a troubling increase in attacks by armed groups, security forces affiliated with the Ministry of the Interior, and internal security on civic organizations, activists, journalists, and citizens exercising their rights to freedom of speech and assembly.

This alarming trend indicates the growing power and influence of armed groups and their political allies, which today reflects the emergence of a well-established shadow of absolute authoritarianism.  In the words of Jacques Mallet du Pan, “Like Saturn, the revolution devours its children” and the Libyan uprising has done just that, consuming entire communities and fueling violence and chaos.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Arab Reform Initiative

