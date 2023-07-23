Libya rejects any proposal to settle migrants in the country, Dbeibeh tells Rome conference

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh told the leaders of Europe and Southern Mediterranean in Rome today that his government rejects any proposal to settle migrants in Libya.

The Libyan premier was speaking during the International Conference on Development and Migration, which was hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the aim of “launching a multi-year road map, with concrete and verifiable commitments by the participating States on development and migration,” according to a statement by the Italian government.

In his speech, Dbeibeh called for establishing “a balanced partnership with the European Union Commission” to address the migration crisis.