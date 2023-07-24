Libyan, international NGOs provide aid for 400 stranded migrants at Libyan-Tunisian border

The Libyan Red Crescent, International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF provided yesterday life-saving humanitarian relief for 400 stranded migrants at the Libyan-Tunisian border, IOM said today.

IOM and UNICEF said they provided “snacks and drinking water” and “hygiene kits” to address the needs of stranded migrants.

A week ago, Libyan border guards have rescued dozens of refugees and migrants who have been left in the desert by Tunisian authorities without water or food, and their numbers are “rising”, a Libyan officer said.

“The number of migrants keep rising every day,” Mohamad Abou Snenah, a member of a border patrol unit, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.