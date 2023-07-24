”New model” of cooperation on combatting illegal migration: Aldabaiba

Tripoli-based Libyan Prime Minister, Abd Alhamid Aldabiba, and his delegation, participated in the work of the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome yesterday.

The Tripoli-based Libyan government said the conference aims to regulate the phenomenon of migration, combat human trafficking, and promote economic development, according to a new model of cooperation between countries. This comes through joint planning and implementation of initiatives and projects in six main sectors, namely agriculture, infrastructure, education, training, health care, water, and the environment.

Libya, Tunisia, Turkey, Algeria and the UAE, as well as the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, attended the conference.

Upon his return from the Rome conference today, Aldabaiba said ‘‘We have brought the voice of the Libyan people to the world on the issue of immigration, and we have affirmed our position rejecting resettlement, and our right to obtain international political and security support.

I always affirm that our priority in foreign relations is the interest of the Libyan people.’’