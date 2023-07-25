Fezzan Groups Voice Opposition to Potential Migrant Settlement Plans Stemming from Rome Conference

The Fezzan Coalition, a group of civil society organizations and activists from the Fezzan region of southwest Libya, has issued a statement today rejecting any project or agreement that aims to locally integrate illegal migrants discussed at the Rome Conference on Development and Migration.

The Rome conference, hosted by the Italian government last week, proposed policies to address the flow of migrants from Africa to Europe including the situation of migrants in Libya.

In the statement released in Seba, the capital of Fezzan, the coalition emphasized that the issue of illegal migration must be dealt with in a humane and logical manner through cooperation with relevant international bodies. They stated that local integration of migrants threatens Libya’s national sovereignty and poses a danger to national security.

The Fezzan Coalition, which advocates for stability and economic development in Fezzan, expressed their support for the Libyan government’s refusal of any settlement processes, affirming that Libya is a transit country, not one of origin. They called on Libyan authorities to address this issue wisely to protect the rights and safety of migrants while maintaining stability and security.

The coalition’s statement concluded by affirming their commitment to achieving peace and stability in Libya, particularly in Fezzan. They maintain that settling illegal migrants locally, as proposed by the Rome conference, contradicts this goal.