Libyan House Backs Elections, New Government Roadmap

Libya’s House of Representatives approved on Tuesday a proposed roadmap from the speakers of the House and the High State Council on holding elections and forming a new government.

House Speaker Aguila Saleh announced that the chamber voted by absolute majority to adopt the roadmap with some amendments and remarks suggested by lawmakers. He stressed the House of Representatives has the sole authority to grant confidence to any new government formed, based on its program and working methods.

The approval came after weeks of deadlock in the House due to disputes between members, which led to repeated postponements of sessions after its last meeting on June 26.

The roadmap adopted by the House of Representatives today includes a detailed timeline specifying necessary steps and procedures to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on scheduled dates. It also determines the mechanism to form a new legitimate government capable of overseeing the electoral process with full transparency and integrity. The High State Council previously approved the same roadmap in late June, in a move aimed at expediting elections as soon as possible to end the transitional period.