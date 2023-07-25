UN envoy: Libya’s electoral laws in their current state unlikely to facilitate successful elections

The United Nations (UN) envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily has reiterated in his opening remarks at the meeting of the Security Working Group for Libya – a Berlin Conference committee – in Benghazi that electoral laws in their current state would not facilitate successful elections.

“Additional work is needed to refine the draft laws by filling the legal and technical gaps identified by the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC). We urge key stakeholders and Libyan institutions to reach an inclusive settlement on the main politically contested issues.” Bathily added on Tuesday.

He called on all leaders to attend to the aspirations of the Libyan people, stressing that the continuation of the current stalemate was dangerous, and adding that political obstacles should not prevent the Joint Military Committee (5+5) from continuing with the same commitment.

“Building confidence among military and security leaders is key to advancing the political process and creating an environment where transparent and inclusive elections can be conducted with all parties respecting the results. We emphasize in this regard the importance of the military actors as key guarantors of peace and stability in Libya.” Bathily explained.

He further added that UNSMIL would continue to provide support and expertise to facilitate the 5+5 JMC tasks and ensure that their voices were heard, and their recommendations were respected by all stakeholders. He called on all leaders in the east, west, and south to support consolidating peace in Libya and to respect the outcomes of your dialogues and deliberations.

Benghazi hosted Tuesday the meeting of the Berlin Security Working Group in the presence of the 5+5 JMC and Bathily. Tripoli hosted the first meeting of this kind on May 24.

Benghazi meeting discussed the formation of a joint military force in Libya’s south and a mechanism for unifying the military institution in Libya, in addition to agreeing on a mechanism for removing foreign mercenaries and forces in implementation of UN resolutions 2570 and 2571.