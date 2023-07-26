Libyan HoR appoints new Supreme Judicial Council’s Head

The House of Representatives (HoR) voted unanimously on Wednesday to designate Counselor Meftah Al-Gawi as Head of the Supreme Judicial Council.

According to what the Council’s spokesman, Abdullah Blehiq, announced in a brief statement, the HoR also voted unanimously to amend Article 1 of Law No. (11) of 2021 regarding the judicial system. The votes came in the session held in Benghazi on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Circuit Court of the Supreme Court issued last Sunday its ruling on constitutional appeal No. (5) of Law (69) regarding the unconstitutionality of the first paragraph of Article 1 of Law No. (11) of 2021 regarding amending some provisions of the Judicial System Law, related to assigning the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Constitutional Circuit Court ruled: firstly, that the appeal was not accepted in form for the first appellant, secondly, that it was accepted in form for the second appellant, thirdly, that the intervention of the intervening party was accepted as a form and rejected as a subject, and fourthly, that the first paragraph of Article 1 of Law No. 11 of 2021 regarding the amendment of some provisions of the system law was unconstitutional.