Libyan Supreme Judicial Council President Requests Investigation into Raid on Headquarters

The head of Libya’s Supreme Judicial Council, Counselor Miftah al-Gwey, has requested the Attorney General open an investigation into the storming of the Council’s headquarters in Tripoli earlier today.

Al-Gwey made the call during a Council meeting he chaired in Tripoli Wednesday evening, according to a video statement published on the Council’s Facebook page. The meeting was held after what he described as the “brutal raid” on headquarters, apparently referring to the enforcement of a Constitutional Chamber ruling dissolving the current Council formation, as a judicial source announced earlier.

In the video statement, al-Gwey said the Council “registers the strongest words of condemnation, denunciation and indignation” over the incident and asks the Attorney General to take the necessary investigative measures.

Al-Gwey assured that the Council, under his leadership, is well and said the meeting marks the beginning of implementing the new law governing the judiciary passed by the House of Representatives in Benghazi earlier Wednesday. The law includes amendments appointing the head of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The council president reiterated his call for the Attorney General to investigate the raid and bring the perpetrators to justice.