GI-TOC publishes report on Libya’s illicit economies

On 21 July, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) published a report entitled ‘Illicit economies and peace and security in Libya’, which looks into the political economy of organized crime in Libya and its impact over the last three years.

The report argues that despite an ‘international consensus that the way out of Libya’s protracted instability is likely to be found in the political track… the distribution of power within Libya challenges efforts to stabilize the country through the political track alone’. It further predicts that in the near to medium term, some organized crime networks will likely ‘move to consolidate control, in part through violence, and will become more systemically organized and powerful’.

Read the full report here.