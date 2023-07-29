Menfi calls on Russia to commit to withdrawing foreign forces from Libya

The head of the Presidential Council, Muhammad Menfi, expressed Libya’s desire to see Moscow, African leaders, and all stakeholders work towards ending the presence of mercenaries and foreign forces on its territory, without restriction or condition, and as soon as possible.

Menfi was speaking at the opening session of the Africa-Russia Summit, which kicked off on Friday in St. Petersburg, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The session featured the participation of President Othmani Ghazali of the Federal Republic of Comoros and the African Union, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, and heads of African states and governments.

Maintaining the ceasefire in Libya is a top priority, says Menfi, by cooperating with the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee and the UN mission in Libya, he explained.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to unify the state’s institutions, especially the military establishment, and to establish a joint force between all components of the armed forces.

The PC continues its endeavors towards creating a national consensus to expedite the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections, as well as promoting human rights and respecting the principles of international humanitarian law, the PC head added.