Bathily: Those who want new Libyan government aim at their share of the cake

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, said that the country’s future should not depend on the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, but on the aspirations of the citizens. Bathily said that all those who wanted new transitional arrangements and governments only wanted to share the cake.

Bathily added in a speech at the Forum of Elders and Dignitaries of Fezzan, which was held Sunday in Tripoli, that when a new government would be elected, stability could prevail in the country, calling on international and regional partners to support UNSMIL in its duty to establish stability and peace in Libya.

He said that Libya couldn’t establish a state if the Speaker of the House of Representatives is unable to travel to the capital, Tripoli or Misrata, stressing the importance of having a unified House of Representatives. He added that the UN mission was working to support Libyans to find solutions to the crisis without favoring one party over the other.

Bathily reiterated that to build a new Libya, a unified government and a unified parliament would be needed, saying that the new Libya can only be built through an electoral process in which the House of Representatives and the president are elected transparently and inclusively. He stressed that Libya couldn’t be rebuilt with the existence of endless transitional arrangements and governments and that “the time has come” to complete the election laws so Libyans can choose who they want.