One dead, two wounded in armed clashes in Gharyan

At least one person was killed and others injured during an armed clash in Gharyan on Sunday.

The director of Gharyan Teaching Hospital, Khaled Zweit, said they received three cases, including a victim who was dead on arrival at the hospital.

The clashes, which erupted on Sunday evening, lasted for two hours, though several streets remained barricaded with earth mounds, sources from the city said.

Earlier, local sources said that Muhammad al-Sharif was killed in confrontations between two armed groups affiliated with the Stability Apparatus and the Joint Force in the downtown area of Taghasat.

The strategic town south of the capital was the main forward base for Khalifa Haftar’s forces during their aggression to take control of Tripoli in 2019.

The day before, forces affiliated with ex-commander of the western military region, Major General Osama Juweili, stationed themselves in the Azizya area, about a 30-minute drive to Gharyan, and sealed off the roads into the capital.

Juweili had openly supported Fathi Bashagha, who is a rival to the Prime Minister of the UN-recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.