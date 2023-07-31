Six unidentified bodies found by Libyan forces near border with Tunisia

Forces of the Libyan Border Guard have found six unidentified bodies of illegal migrants of sub-Saharan nationality near the border with Tunisia, reports the interior ministry of the Government of National Unity on Sunday.

“Despite the high temperatures, the patrols found on Saturday 29 July in the area extending from the Dhahrat al Khas security point to the Tawil Taher point, six unidentified bodies belonging to illegal immigrants of sub-Saharan nationality,” said the ministry in a statement via its Facebook page.

“In the presence of members of the Public Prosecution, accompanied by the ambulance, emergency and support team of the Ministry of Health, the bodies were recovered,” it added.