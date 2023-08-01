Wednesday , 2 August 2023
Tunisia expels migrants as Libyan authorities pick up their bodies at borders

01/08/2023

The Libyan Border Control Department on Monday found two bodies of illegal migrants near the Tunisian border, where hundreds more remain stranded after being expelled by Tunisian authorities.

The patrols found the unidentified bodies of African nationalities in Al-Assa town (near the border), according to a statement by the Libyan interior ministry of the Government of National Unity.

On Saturday, six bodies of the kind were found near the border, it said.

According to Human Rights Watch, since July 2, Tunisian security forces have collectively expelled several hundred Black African migrants and asylum-seekers, including children and pregnant women to a remote, militarized buffer zone at the Libyan-Tunisian border.

