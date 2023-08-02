House Speaker Seeks Unified Government for Elections After Meeting UN Envoy

Thursday , 3 August 2023
02/08/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

Libyan House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh met with UN Special Envoy for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily on Wednesday to discuss efforts to hold long-delayed elections.

According to House spokesman Abdullah Blehiq, Saleh renewed calls for forming a unified transitional government to oversee elections. The Speaker stated the need for “taking information about the House of Representatives from its official sources,” Blehiq said.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the UN envoy and Libya’s rival parliamentary bodies. Last week, Bathily expressed reservations about a proposed political roadmap adopted by the House of Representatives in agreement with the State Council.

In recent press statements, Bathily accused the parliamentary bodies of obstructing the UN-led peace process and efforts to organize elections. Some members accused the UN envoy of bias and overstepping his mandate.

