Forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) arrested on Tuesday 51 migrants as they attempted to illegally cross into Libya’s southern border.

According to LNA’s 128th Reinforced Brigade, the army soldiers were conducting security patrols in the desert when they apprehended the migrants.

The 128th Reinforced Brigade said the migrants are from multiple countries, including Nigeria, Mali, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Gambia.