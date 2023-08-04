In an interview, Leonid Nersisyan examines Moscow’s stakes in the Levant and North Africa in light of the stalemated war in Ukraine.
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Carnegie Middle East Center
In an interview, Leonid Nersisyan examines Moscow’s stakes in the Levant and North Africa in light of the stalemated war in Ukraine.
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Carnegie Middle East Center
Rome’s international summit on migration, held a week ago, paves the way for closer cooperation …