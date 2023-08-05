Attorney General’s Office calls for releasing Hannibal Gaddafi, handing him over to Libya

The Libyan Attorney General, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, called on Lebanese authorities to release Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, and to hand him over to Libya. Hannibal Gaddafi was arrested in Lebanon in 2015, on charges of concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al-Sadr.

Al-Sour added in a letter issued by his Office and addressed to the Head of the Judicial Council, Zaher Hamadeh, that the Libyan authorities asked the Lebanese counterpart to grant them the right to read the testimony of Hannibal Gaddafi and the information he gave in the case of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, who disappeared in 1978.

The letter added that the Libyan authorities had notified Lebanon that the Libyan law prohibited the extradition of Libyan citizens who were accused of felonies or misdemeanours, with the possibility of punishment inside Libyan territory. It also confirmed that the Libyan authorities were closely following developments in the case of Hannibal Gaddafi, and they could take the necessary legal measures to protect his rights.

The rapporteur of the official follow-up committee on the case of the disappearance of Musa Al-Sadr and his two companions, Hassan Al-Shami, said that the son of the late Muammar Gaddafi, Hannibal, confessed in a ten-page testimony regarding Al-Sadr’s disappearance.

Al-Shami added in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV that Hannibal’s confession included information on the detention of Al-Sadr for a period of 4 years somewhere in the municipality of Janzour in the capital, Tripoli, between 1978 and 1982.