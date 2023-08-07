Al-Koni: A unified army is vital for the stability of the country

Vice President of the Presidential Council, Mousa Al-Koni/ Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, said that a unified military institution is crucial for the stability of our country during a workshop on Sunday to mark the 83rd anniversary of the founding of Libya’s Army.

The Presidency of the General Staff organized the event under the theme “The Journey Of The Libyan Army Between Past And Future.”

“Now more than ever, Libya needs to establish a unified military institution whose loyalty will be to the homeland,” Al-Koni said in his statement at the event.

He expressed confidence that the members of “this time-honoured institution” can resume building and maintaining the army at all levels.

Prime Minister/ Minister of Defence, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, joined the workshop along with Chief of the Libyan Army Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Haddad, and a group of military officials.