Feasibility of renewable energy interconnector between Malta and Libya being analysed: Maltese Energy Minister Dalli

The feasibility of a renewable energy interconnector between Malta and Libya is currently being analysed after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli told The Malta Independent on Sunday.

Asked in an interview for details about the MoU – which was signed last June – between the two countries, Dalli said that work at the moment is on determining whether such a project is feasible.

“We want to investigate the possibility of interconnections with the countries around us, particularly those in North Africa. We signed this MoU with Libya, where there is a huge expanse of land and a huge resource of sun, so there is potential to produce renewable energy… a lot more so than the potential in our country because our land is what it is,” she said.

“Our aim is to discuss with Libya having these solar panels over there, and then transferring the green energy produced to our country and possibly exporting it beyond our shores,” she said.

Dalli said that the discussions are ongoing: the MoU was to agree on the project in principle, but now work is centred on analysing whether the project itself is feasible.

Financing yet to be decided

On whether the Libya project would be government financed or financed by the private sector, Dalli said that it’s too early to speak about such topics. The first thing which needs to be studied, she said, is whether the project is feasible, and then these are matters which will follow afterwards.

Project can help bring stability to Libya

Asked whether she is confident that Libya can be a solid energy partner for Malta, particularly given the issues that the North African nation has faced in terms of political stability over the course of the last decade, Dalli said that the reality is that projects like these can help bring stability to countries like Libya.

Working models exist

She said that there are already countries which have similar energy agreements with Libya and others in North Africa and proceeded to carry out their projects, so there are models which work, and it is those models which they need to look at.

The MoU was signed with Libya by Prime Minister Robert Abela in June 2023.

Abela had said that the agreement was a good opportunity for both sides and said he is looking forward for there to be more tangible projects in the energy sector which the people of both countries may enjoy.

“Libya has strong potential to generate renewable energy, and within the context of the will of this country to be a strategic partner of the European Union, this will lead to Malta being ready to serve as a centre for green energy where Europe and Africa can meet,” Abela had said.