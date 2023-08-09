Authorities recover 12 bodies from site near Al-Jufra Base

A cadaver recovery team has retrieved 12 unidentified bodies from a site near the Al-Jufra Air Base, in Waddan, south of the country, the General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons has confirmed.

The authorities dispatched a body removal crew to the Al-Jufra district upon a report from the Military Prosecutor, where they began the search process and found a group of 12 bodies buried randomly in the dunes, the authority said on Facebook.

Forensic medicine took samples from the corpses to refer them to the authority’s laboratories department to conduct DNA tests and compare them with those of the families of missing persons.

The bodies were reburied according to the manner determined by the Islamic Sharia after obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution.