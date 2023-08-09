Libya, Turkey sign two MoU to train security personnel

Wednesday , 9 August 2023
09/08/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity announced on Tuesday, the signing of two memorandums of understanding with Turkey.

The director of the General Administration for Training, Ali Al-Taweel, and the advisor to the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Libya, signed the two memorandums aimed at implementing training courses in Turkey for members of the General Directorate of Security Operations.

Last June, Interior Ministry officials discussed security cooperation with their counterparts in the Turkish Interior Ministry in the field of training.

