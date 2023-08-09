Over 30,000 irregular migrants arrived in Italy via Libya since early Jan.

The Italian authorities have documented the arrival of 30,495 illegal immigrants who set sail from Libya from early January until August 7.

According to data released by Italy’s Interior Ministry and seen by the Italian Nova news agency, all the migrants referred to had departed Libya by sea.

The publisher indicated that the figures represent an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year.

Nova noted that 15,614 of all migrants set off from the eastern shores of Libya, controlled by Khalifa Haftar’s militias, while 14,849 sailed from the western parts of the country.