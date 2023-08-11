Friday , 11 August 2023
Home / Normal / Forming a Unity Government May be Libya’s Best Bet for Healing Rift

Forming a Unity Government May be Libya’s Best Bet for Healing Rift

11/08/2023 International Crisis Group Claudia Gazzini Opinion and Analysis

Libyan politicians have floated a plan to put together an interim government. The UN and other external actors should support this step toward breaking the country’s political deadlock.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on International Crisis Group

Electoral ProcessPolitical Transition
Executive AuthoritiesHigh State CouncilHouse of Representatives
All

Check Also

Over 30,000 irregular migrants arrived in Italy via Libya since early Jan.

The Italian authorities have documented the arrival of 30,495 illegal immigrants who set sail from …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved