Forming a Unity Government May be Libya’s Best Bet for Healing Rift
11/08/2023
International Crisis Group Claudia Gazzini
Opinion and Analysis
2023-08-11
Libyan politicians have floated a plan to put together an interim government. The UN and other external actors should support this step toward breaking the country’s political deadlock.
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on International Crisis Group
