Libya and India discuss reactivating relations, including reopening Tripoli embassy, return of Indian companies, security training

The Tripoli Libyan Government’s Ministry of Interior participated in the bilateral meeting between the Libyan and Indian side hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of the Department of Relations and Cooperation Brigadier, Jalal Huwaidi, Cabinet Advisor, Brigadier Ali Abu Rima, several officers from the Passports and Nationality Authority, representatives of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the Office of the Minister of Interior.

The meeting dealt with activating relations between the two countries, discussing the return of the Indian embassy to Tripoli, lifting restrictions on Indian companies and workers on working in Libya, and reviewing the agreements signed between the two countries.

The Interior Ministry reported that the Indian side also offered to contribute to training security personnel and cooperation in the cyber and security field and securing borders.