GNMTC to shut down operations following CEO kidnapping

Libya’s General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC) announced on Monday that it’s going to shut down its operations and activity if CEO Khalid al-Tawati is not released.

Al-Tawati was driving home, after leaving the company’s premises at 15:30 on Sunday, when a group of gunmen, driving three cars, blocked the road and forcibly pulled him out of his car and into one of theirs, reports GNMTC.

After reporting the incident, the company said it initially expected “a response from the government and security agencies with speed of action and communication with the company regarding the kidnapping of the CEO”.

“Unfortunately,” continued GNMTC, “we did not receive any response.”

“We also hold all official authorities in the country responsible for any consequences or damage that may directly affect the public interest [as a result of the the shut down] given that the General National Maritime Transport Company is one of the most important strategic institutions owned by the state.”