Tripoli in relative calm after arrested 444th Brigade commander Hamza released to neutral security party

Relative calm has returned to Tripoli this morning after the arrested Commander of the 444th Brigade was released by the Rada / SDF militia to a ‘‘neutral security party’’.

The release of Mahmoud Hamza, whose arrest at Mitiga airport Monday by the state recognized Salafist Rada /SDF militia sparked fighting which preliminary reports say led to 23 dead, 106 injured and the evacuation of at least 234 families.

Hamza’s release came as a result of the intervention of social elders’ groups in negotiations with the government and the Presidency Council. His release was conditional on the cessation of fighting and his hand over to a neutral security party. Fighting forces are to return to their barracks.

History between Rada and 444th

It will be recalled that May this year the Rada and 444th clashed for several hours in Tripoli after Rada again arrested one of the 444th Brigade’s commanders. Tension has existed between the two as they vied to dominate the security scene in Tripoli.

Continuing existence of militias impediment to formation of a strong state

The clashes reinforce one popular narrative, namely that the recent relative calm and security in Tripoli is artificial and skin deep. It maintains that until Libya gets rid of its multiple militias (security forces whose commanders were not appointed by the state, nor can they be changed by the state), the state will remain weak and will always be vulnerable to periodic security clashes.

This hovering threat is seen as an impediment to real long-term security, stability and development.