Monday , 21 August 2023
Home / Normal / Libyan army announces joint force to secure borders, state institutions

Libyan army announces joint force to secure borders, state institutions

19/08/2023 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Haddad, Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, on Saturday, shared a plan to create a force comprising soldiers from the east and west regions.

The force will work towards securing borders, protecting oil facilities, and removing foreign mercenaries from the country, the army chief told a local news outlet.

“We agreed to form a joint force to secure the southern borders and safeguard our military institutions, oil facilities, and work towards expelling all foreign mercenaries who entered the country without agreements.”

Al-Haddad expressed his hope that this collaboration will lead to long-lasting stability and peace in a united Libya.

Border ManagementInternational Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
ArmyStates
All

Check Also

Rebel group FACT ends ceasefire with Chadian army after attack on bases in Libya

The Front for Change and Concord rebel group in Chad (FACT) has announced an end …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved