Libyan army announces joint force to secure borders, state institutions

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Haddad, Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, on Saturday, shared a plan to create a force comprising soldiers from the east and west regions.

The force will work towards securing borders, protecting oil facilities, and removing foreign mercenaries from the country, the army chief told a local news outlet.

“We agreed to form a joint force to secure the southern borders and safeguard our military institutions, oil facilities, and work towards expelling all foreign mercenaries who entered the country without agreements.”

Al-Haddad expressed his hope that this collaboration will lead to long-lasting stability and peace in a united Libya.