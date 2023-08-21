Libya evacuates 17 Indians after being detained by armed group

Seventeen Indian nationals, who were held captive by an armed group in Libya, have been rescued and brought back to India, according to multiple reports by Indian press on Monday.

The Indian nationals, hailing from Punjab and Haryana, reached Delhi on Sunday evening, they said.

The Indians were reportedly being held captive by an armed group in Zwara City in Libya after they were trafficked to that country. On June 13, Libyan authorities were able to rescue the Indian nationals, but kept them in their custody, given that they had illegally entered the country.

The Indian embassy in Tunis regularly pursued the matter with Libyan authorities throughout May and June, as well as through informal channels, as per Indian press reports.