Tuesday , 22 August 2023
Home / Normal / Libya evacuates 17 Indians after being detained by armed group

Libya evacuates 17 Indians after being detained by armed group

21/08/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

Seventeen Indian nationals, who were held captive by an armed group in Libya, have been rescued and brought back to India, according to multiple reports by Indian press on Monday.

The Indian nationals, hailing from Punjab and Haryana, reached Delhi on Sunday evening, they said.

The Indians were reportedly being held captive by an armed group in Zwara City in Libya after they were trafficked to that country. On June 13, Libyan authorities were able to rescue the Indian nationals, but kept them in their custody, given that they had illegally entered the country.

The Indian embassy in Tunis regularly pursued the matter with Libyan authorities throughout May and June, as well as through informal channels, as per Indian press reports.

Security SituationTrafficking and Migration
Criminal GroupsExecutive AuthoritiesStates
All

Check Also

Haftar forces’ arrest campaign sweeps through Sirte singling out Gaddafi loyalists

Sources from Sirte reported on Monday that Khalifa Haftar’s forces started a campaign of arrests …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved