FACT: 200 Chadian army vehicles advanced towards Libya under French air cover

Around 200 Chadian army vehicles were moving towards Libyan territory under French air cover, a member of the Front for Change and Concord rebel group in Chad (FACT), Mohamed Cherif Jakou, revealed on Sunday.

Jakou speculated that these troops are en route to confront Chadian rebels, who are already positioned within Libyan borders.

He criticized the Chadian army for trespassing into the borders of neighbouring countries, particularly Libya, and deemed their actions a breach of United Nations charters.

On Friday, FACT issued a statement accusing the Chadian army air force of targeting its positions in Libya, which it said resulted in casualties and the destruction of equipment and weapon stores.