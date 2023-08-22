Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister in Benghazi for talks with Haftar

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Junus-Bek Evkurov arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi today ahead of a meeting with the General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Italian news agency Nova reports.

Upon his arrival, Evkurov was welcomed by LNA’s Chief of Staff of the Security Units, Brigadier General Khaled Khalifa Haftar and the Director of the General Commander’s Office, Lieutenant-General Khairy Al-Tamimi.

Citing unnamed source in Benghazi, Nova reports that Evkurov and Haftar will discuss military cooperation and training with the LNA, and both are expected to sign “security protocols between the two countries”.

According to Nova, the Russian official will also meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh.