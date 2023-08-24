Chadian opposition accuses Libya’s GNU of being behind bombing of its sites

The leader of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), Mahamat Mahdi Ali, accused the Government of National Unity (GNU) of allowing the Chadian army to bomb sites of their forces inside Libyan territory.

Ali said in a statement to the Italian Nova news agency that the ruling military council in Chad had gotten the green light from the Libyan GNU to target Chadian opposition sites located in southern Libya.

He made it clear that this step represented a serious threat to peace in the region, saying: “It will not pass without a decisive reaction from FACT, and we will confront the Chadian army.”

The Chadian opposition (FACT) announced a few days ago that the Chadian army bombed their positions in Libya on August 16, killing 3 people and wounding 4 others.