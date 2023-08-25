Friday , 25 August 2023
Black smoke billows across the sky after a petrol depot was set ablaze during clashes between rival militias near Tripoli's international airport, on the outskirts of the capital, on August 13, 2014. Since mid-July, the country has been rocked by deadly inter-militia fighting for control of key facilities including Tripoli's international airport. Benghazi in the east, Libya's second city, has also seen battles between Islamists and the forces of a renegade general. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

Spike in violence shows Libya remains crippled by rival armed groups

25/08/2023 RFI Melissa Chemam Opinion and Analysis

Following a year of relative calm in Libya, fighting erupted again this week in the capital Tripoli. The UN-backed government remains powerless in more than a third of the country, whose people have not seen an election in almost a decade.

