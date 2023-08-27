Libya’s Ex-State Council Head Demands Unity Gov Ouster Over Israel Talks

Former head of Libya’s High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri, said the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) has “crossed all red lines” and must be brought down after reports of a meeting between Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart.

Al-Mishri slammed the GNU after Israeli media reported al-Mangoush met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Rome last week – the first known talks between foreign ministers of the two countries.

“The GNU has gone beyond all forbidden lines and it has become a duty to bring it down,” al-Mishri said in a statement. He pointed to information indicating there have been previous meetings between Libyan officials in this government and visits to occupied territories.

The GNU, headed by Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, has not commented publicly on the reported meeting with Israel. But it was confirmed by multiple Israeli officials.

Al-Mishri, a key leader in western Libya, urged Libyans to “stand up for their identity against projects for normalization with the Zionist entity sought by some parties.” He said any dealings with Israel by GNU officials without oversight are rejected.

Analysts say the GNU’s push for ties with Israel faces domestic opposition in Libya. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains highly sensitive in Arab states. The GNU has struggled to tackle major economic and security challenges since taking office last year.