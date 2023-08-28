Dbeibeh visits Palestinian Embassy, stressing Libya’s refusal to normalize relations with Israel

Libyan outgoing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh visited the Palestinian Embassy in Tripoli on Monday morning, according Hakomitna platform of Dbeibeh’s government.

Dbeibeh affirmed to the Palestinian Chargé d’Affairs, Muhammad Rahal, the depth of the Libyan-Palestinian relations, and Libya’s firm position on the Palestinian issue, stressing Libya’s refusal to normalize relations in any way with Israel “the Zionist entity”, as the Platform put it.

The visit comes in the awake of the repercussions of Dbeibeh’s Foreign Minister meeting with Israeli counterpart in Italy.