Libyan parliament withdraws confidence from Al-Dabaiba government

ALBAWABA- Amidst diplomatic controversy, the Libyan parliament has officially revoked its confidence in the Al-Dabaiba government. This decisive move was prompted by the emergence of leaked reports detailing a meeting in Rome between Libyan Foreign Minister Raja’a Al-Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen.

The fallout from this meeting ignited widespread protests in Libya, triggering a severe political crisis within the nation. The situation was exacerbated by rumors that the Libyan foreign minister had sought refuge in Turkey and was unresponsive to communication from Libyan officials.

A spokesperson of the Libyan parliament conveyed that “the government’s credibility to represent the people had been irreparably damaged following the withdrawal of confidence.” The spokesperson disclosed that out of the 113 deputies present in Tobruk, located in the eastern part of the country, a significant majority of 89 deputies voted in favor of withdrawing confidence.

Elaborating further, the spokesperson confirmed that the council had substantiated the involvement of the Government of National Unity, described as being on the verge of completing its term, in meetings with Israeli officials, with the intention of pursuing normalization.

In response to the situation, the House of Representatives urged all nations to interact with the government appointed by the parliament, emphasizing that the decision by the parliament to withdraw confidence from the Government of National Unity was both a judicious and warranted move.