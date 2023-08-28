PC demands Dbeibah explain Al-Mangoush’s meeting with Zionist FM

The Presidential Council (PC) has demanded that Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah explain the meeting between his Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush, and her counterpart in the Israeli occupying state.

PC spokeswoman, Najwa Wahiba said reports of possible bilateral cooperation between the two states on the backdrop of the meeting between Libya’s FM and the Israeli minister in Rome do not reflect Libya’s foreign policy nor Libyan national constants, deeming the step a violation of Libyan laws that criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity.

Based on the outputs of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum signed in Geneva 2020, the PC Presidency is entrusted with overseeing Libya’s foreign policy,” the spokeswoman said.

The PC emphasized the importance of taking all deterrent measures available under current regulations and legislation in the event of the aforementioned meeting.