Libya’s HoR asks AG Office to probe Dbeibah’s government over Israeli secret meeting

The House of Representatives (HoR) called Monday – after an emergency session in Benghazi – on the Attorney General to investigate “Dbeibah government” on charges of “impersonation” and “the crime of communicating with the Zionist entity,” after the revelation of a meeting between the dismissed Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Al-Mangoush, and the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen.

The HoR said it had validated the news of the involvement of the “outgoing government in meetings and communication with the Zionist entity, with the aim of normalizing relations with the occupying entity, which is criminalized by laws and legislation in our country, in exchange for promises to continue in power and obstruct holding elections as it did in the year 2021.”

The HoR considered that the withdrawal of confidence from Dbeibah’s government was a correct decision, pointing out that “any action it took after the withdrawal of confidence is null and void.”

The HoR also stressed that “the legitimate government is the government mandated by the HoR,” calling on all control, military, security and financial institutions and agencies to cooperate with it by avoiding to implement the instructions of Dbeibah’s government until a new government was formed.

“The formation of a committee of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to work on implementing the mechanism for forming a new government in cooperation with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and to notify the UN that the formation of a new mini-government working to implement the elections has become a necessary national duty as soon as possible.” The HoR said.

It also recommended that the 6+6 committee affirm that no person who had been proven to be involved in communication with the Zionist entity would be allowed to run for elections through the committee’s electoral laws’ conditions for candidacy.